Deputy involved in crash

On Saturday afternoon just before 3:30 p.m., a Prince Edward County Sheriff’s Deputy was involved in a single vehicle crash in the eastbound lane of State Route 460 just east of the U.S. Route 15 north exit, according to a press release issued over the weekend by the Prince Edward County Sheriff’s Office.

The deputy, whom the sheriff’s office declined to name, was transported to Centra Southside Community Hospital where he was treated and released. There is an ongoing investigation by the Virginia State Police as to the cause of this accident. No additional information is available at this time.

According to the press release, the Prince Edward County Sheriff’s Office greatly appreciates all of the calls received from concerned citizens checking on the deputy’s condition.