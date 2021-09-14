Dove retires

After more than seven years of warming meals, making telephone calls to check in on clients, leading Friendship Cafes, calling bingo and leaning in and truly helping keep the older adult population healthy and engaged, Rachel Dove has retired from Piedmont Senior Resources Area Agency on Aging.

“Rachel’s retiring leaves big shoes to fill,” Thomas Jordan Miles III, PSR’s Director of Nutrition and Transportation, said. “She is compassionate, understanding, and patient with our clients, whether it was in person, over the phone and in her personal time. She was truly an asset to this agency, and grew along with us as we responded to the COVID-19 Pandemic in a bold way.”

Rachel served as a Nutrition Site Coordinator at our Friendship Cafes, but pivoted and worked from the office at the onset of the COVID-19 Pandemic, where she performed over 1,000 wellness calls, numerous bingo sessions, bagged hundreds of care packages and did it all with a smile.

“Rachel set the example of how to run a Friendship Café, treat and meet our older adults where they are and to be understanding and compassionate,” Miles said.