First responders service

The Cumberland County Landfill Alert Committee, a nonprofit organization, will be hosting its regular monthly meeting on Sunday, Sept. 12, 3 p.m.at the Cumberland County Community located at 45 and Davenport Road. The continued purpose of these meetings is to inform Cumberland County residents and surrounding counties about the serious impact this Mega Landfill will have on you and your neighbors giving you the most current update.

Visiting the home of Barry and Linda Miles of Cumberland and Annie May Miles of Dillwyn on Monday, Sept. 6, was Mike Boyles of Cumberland and his friend Jan Varnier of Richmond.

Happy anniversary wishes go out this week to Pastor Terry and Pam Toliver of Dillwyn on Friday, Sept. 10.

Join Tar Wallet Baptist Church located 150 Tar Wallet Road, Cumberland for a first responders appreciation service and spaghetti luncheon on Sunday, Sept. 12, from 10:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

The Buckingham County Christian Fellowship Association, a nonprofit organization, has canceled its Monday, Sept. 13, meeting at 5 p.m. at Cedar Baptist Church of Dillwyn due to a rise in Covid numbers.

Happy birthday wishes go out this week to the following people: Shirley Waycaster, Dillwyn; Terry Sprouse, Buckingham and Christin Midkiff, Cumberland.

Our prayers and best wishes for a continued speedy recovery are sent out this week to all those sick and shut-in everywhere.

A hint for you: To prevent ice trays from freezing to the shelves, sprinkle a little salt on your dampened palm and rub it on the bottom of the ice trays before putting them into the freezer.

For further information or to learn more about the group, contact President Barry Miles at home (804) 492-5806 or cell (434) 315-4181.

ANNIE MAY MILES is the columnist for Trent’s Mill. She can be reached at fatcat091@verizon.net.