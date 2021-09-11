Fredericks, Ulichney Lead #20 ODU Past Longwood 2-1

On Friday night, Longwood field hockey put together an impressive effort and battled to the bitter end at Old Dominion. The Lancers nearly knocked off the 20th ranked Monarchs in Norfolk, but the Monarchs hit home a pair of goals inside the final three minutes to pick up their third straight win.

Nicole Fredericks and Jolene Ulichney played the role of hero for Old Dominion (3-1) as Longwood defense shut down ODU’s leading scorers in Delphine Le Jeune and Marlon de Bruijne. Ulichney tied the match with her first collegiate goal, and Fredericks slotted home the game winner, her first of the season, off a penalty corner with 66 seconds left.

The late-game heroics offset a strong performance by Longwood (2-2) that saw Ana Paula Lazaro hit the back of the cage for a second straight match. Goalkeeper Madison Nuckols added five saves, a season high, as Old Dominion had five shots apiece in both the second and fourth quarters.

“Obviously to lose in the last three minutes, it’s tough,” said Longwood head coach Iain Byers. “But the way we played the game with the fight and determination we showed, we are very proud of the process and what we’re putting together. So we took some good steps forward, but alas it was not to be. We are looking forward to William & Mary.”

Paula Lazaro’s goal came on the lone shot for either side in the first period, as the two sides settled into the match. For the sophomore, it was her second goal in as many games after scoring the game winner against Towson one week ago.

Over the middle periods, neither side could break through, as Old Dominion ripped off five shots in the second quarter. However, Nuckols was equal to the task, saving all four that were on target. Nuckols also saved a penalty stroke in the third, and Longwood pressed forward for four shots in the period but couldn’t add to their total.

The Lancers finish up the two-match road swing with a trip to William & Mary on Sunday afternoon at noon. They return home to open MAC play against Bellarmine on Saturday, Sept. 18 at noon at Elizabeth Burger Jackson Field.