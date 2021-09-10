Free drive-thru COVID-19 testing

The Piedmont Health District will offer free drive-thru COVID-19 screening and testing Friday, Sept. 10, at the at Prince Edward Farmville Youth Association Gymnasium at 2750 Layne St., Farmville from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. or until supplies run out.

“We are pleased to bring this testing event to our community and encourage residents to come get tested. Test results from this community-wide testing event will give us a good indicator of the prevalence of the disease in our community,” said Acting Piedmont Health District Director Sulola Adekoya, M.D., MPH.

This event is a drive-thru event, but walk-ups are accepted. Testing is available to all ages. However, a parent or guardian should accompany anyone under 18 years old. Those seeking tests from a vehicle should sit near a window.

Tests are available on a first-come, first-served basis and no cost to the patient. No insurance is needed. No appointment is needed.

To protect yourself and health care workers, wear a cloth face covering or mask. Keep at least 6 feet of distance between yourself and other people at all times. Be sure to tell the testing providers if you have any symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, deep cough or shortness of breath, or believe that you may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19.