Hampden-Sydney at Guilford Saturday at 1 p.m.

Hampden-Sydney College plays its first Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) football road game of the 2021 fall campaign at Guilford College on Saturday afternoon, September 18, at 1 p.m. on Appenzeller Field in Greensboro, North Carolina. The visiting Tigers are 1-2 overall, 1-0 in the ODAC, while the host Quakers are 1-1 overall, 0-1 in the ODAC. The game can be heard locally on WVHL Radio, Kickin’ Country 92.9 FM, and all games will also be available worldwide on the Internet at wvhl.net or via the TuneIn Radio App.

H-SC played its ODAC opener at home last weekend, taking a 28-7 triumph past Shenandoah. The Tigers fell behind 7-0 early before responding with four unanswered touchdowns, leading 21-7 at halftime, toward securing their home victory. GC played its ODAC opener last weekend, as well, falling 63-7 at Washington and Lee in Lexington. The Quakers fell behind 49-0 at halftime toward the lopsided setback on the road against the Generals.

The Series

H-SC leads the overall series against GC, 46-24. The Tigers have won 19 of the past 21 games played since Coach Favret took over prior to the 2000 season, including a 43-12 road win in Greensboro this past spring on March 19. The Tigers and Quakers first met on the gridiron in 1920, and H-SC is 23-7 against GC since the Quakers became a full-member of the ODAC in 1991.