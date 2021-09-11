expand
September 11, 2021

Hampden-Sydney Runs Fourth At WildCat Invitational

By Staff Report

Published 12:10 pm Saturday, September 11, 2021

Freshman Kade Minton (Wytheville) posted an 8K time of 28:59.7 to lead Hampden-Sydney College to a fourth-place finish with 77 points at the WildCat Cross Country Invitational on Saturday morning at the HumanKind Course in Lynchburg. Roanoke College won the five-team race hosted by Randolph College with its 33 points, while Maroon runner Peter Smith finished first individually with his time of 27:47.0.

Minton finished fourth among the field of 44 runners, and was followed by sophomore Carter Burcham (Rockville) (29:41.0, seventh), junior Justin Stimpson (Farmville) (31:32.7, 18th), freshman Carson Mann (Matthews, NC) (32:11.0, 21st), sophomore Jordan Payton (Alpharetta, GA) (35:09.8, 32nd) and senior Bennett Diggs (West Point) (35:46.8, 34th).

H-SC will race again on Friday, September 24, at the Queen City Invite, an 8K event hosted by Queens University of Charlotte in North Carolina.

