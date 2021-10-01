Hampden-Sydney to host Washington and Lee

Hampden-Sydney College welcomes Washington and Lee University in Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) action on Saturday afternoon, October 2, at 1 p.m. on Fulton Field at Lewis C. Everett Stadium. The host Tigers are 2-2 overall, 2-0 in the ODAC, while the visiting Generals are 3-1 overall, 2-0 in the ODAC, as well, in this battle for first place in the conference standings. It’s Friends & Family Weekend at the College and the game can be heard locally on WVHL Radio, Kickin’ Country 92.9 FM, and will also be available worldwide on the Internet at wvhl.net or via the TuneIn Radio App, while the home radio broadcast will be simulcast with the H-SC live video Webstream, as well, at hscathletics.com.

The Series

H-SC leads the overall series against W&L, 39-37-2. The Generals, however, have won six of the last 10 games against the Tigers, including a 43-24 win here at Everett Stadium in 2019. H-SC won seven of the first 10 games between the two schools under Head Coach Marty Favret, who is 11-9 overall against W&L since 2000. The two programs first met on the gridiron in 1899 with the Generals winning 6-5 in Lexington.