James Baxter Carter, 79, passed away peacefully at home in Farmville, on Sept. 2.

Baxter is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Taylor Carter and their son, James Baxter Carter Jr. of Richmond. Baxter was preceded in death by his first wife, Linda, in 1992 and is survived by their son and daughter, Robert P. Carter and Katherine L. Carter. He is also survived by his brother, William Kent Carter Jr. and sister, Celia Carter Banks.

Born on Jan. 3, 1942 to Willie and Gray Carter, Baxter grew up in Farmville. He excelled in sports and was captain of both his football and basketball teams his senior year in high school. After graduating from Emory and Henry College in 1965, he was commissioned as an Ensign in the U.S. Navy and became an airborne radar control anti-submarine officer aboard an E1B aircraft flying from the U.S.S. Kearsarge. As a result of his two Pacific deployments, he was awarded the National Defense Service medal, Vietnam Service medal, the Republic of Vietnam Campaign medal with device, Air Medal, Gold Star in lieu of Second Air Medal, meritorious unit commendation ribbon and the armed forces expeditionary medal. In total, Baxter logged seventy-seven combat missions during the Vietnam War. He resigned his commission as a Lieutenant Commander in 1973.

A realtor for 40 years in Roanoke and Farmville, Baxter was a member of Johns Memorial Episcopal Church. He was very active in many civic organizations. A talented gardener, Baxter was famous for his zinnias on High Street — his annual gift to the people of Farmville. An avid tennis player, who played his last match in May, he was a member of the Westwood Club. He caused others to smile with his wit and Christmas oranges.

A graveside service will be held at Westview Cemetery, Farmville, on Sunday, Sept. 19 at 2 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Johns Memorial Episcopal Church, Farmville, VA or Prince Edward County Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 381, Farmville, VA.

