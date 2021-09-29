expand
October 1, 2021

Kinne matriculates into Hamilton College

By Staff Report

Published 6:00 am Wednesday, September 29, 2021

Mattison Kinne, of Farmville, recently matriculated as a first-year student at Hamilton College.

Kinne, a graduate of Prince Edward County High School, was selected from a pool of 9,380 applicants to the college and joins a class of 533.

Originally founded in 1793 as the Hamilton-Oneida Academy, Hamilton College offers an open curriculum that gives students the freedom to shape their own liberal arts education within a research- and writing-intensive framework. Hamilton enrolls 1,850 students from 49 states and 46 countries. Additional information about the college can be found at www.hamilton.edu.

