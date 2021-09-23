LCVA’s Page Turners Art-on-the-Go

Page Turners Art-on-the-Go invites community members to explore and create their own works of art inspired by children’s literature at home or “on-the-go.” These bags contain a variety of literature-themed arts and crafts activities the whole family will enjoy, such as creating books and bookmarks. Page Turners Art-on-the-Go is a reimagining of the LCVA’s popular series of Free Family Workshops.

Page Turners Art-on-the-Go bags are part of the LCVA’s collaboration with the Virginia Children’s Book Festival. The Virginia Children’s Book Festival offers many free educational online programs through the entire month of October.

Page Turners Art-on-the-Go bags will be available for pickup at the Longwood Center for the Visual Arts Oct. 9 – Oct. 31. The LCVA is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. – 5p.m. and Sunday from 1 – 5p.m.

This program is made possible by the generous support of North Street Press Club.