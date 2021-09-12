expand
September 13, 2021

Pictured are, from left, back row: Assistant Coach John Prengaman, PECPS Golf Coach Michael Weaver, Senior Robert “Mason” Kinne. Front row: Sophomore Isaiah Leonard, Freshman Gabriel Leonard, Junior Emma Lewis, Sophomore Thomas Hamilton and Freshman Harmony Hayes.

Lewis leads the way

By Staff Report

Published 6:00 am Sunday, September 12, 2021

Emma Lewis

Emma Lewis is Prince Edward’s No. 1 seed and has led the way for the 4-7 Eagles with a scoring average for 9 holes of 40. This is Lewis’s first year on the Prince Edward Golf Team. Lewis has competed in many tournaments and just got back from playing in the Under Armour National Golf Championship in Florida. While Emma competes on the boys team she will also be competing in the Regional State Open Qualifier at Dogwood Trace Golf Course in Petersburg on Friday, Oct. 13, for a chance to play in the Girls Golf State Championship at Heritage Oaks Golf Club in Harrissonburg on Oct. 25.

