Library to hold book sale

The Friends of the Barbara Rose Johns Farmville/Prince Edward Community Library will hold a Fall Book Sale on Oct. 14 and Oct. 15. This will be the first time since 2019 that the Friends have had the opportunity to hold this fundraising event.

The Fall Book Sale will be held outside at the Farmville Library on the patio to comply with the current library policy that all programs be held outdoors. As such, this will be a weather dependent event.

The hours for the Fall Book Sale are as follows:

Thursday, Oct. 14 – 4-6 p.m. – Friends only sale

Friday, Oct. 15 – 1a.m.-5p.m. – public sale

Only persons who are in good standing with their Friends membership status can participate in the Friends only sale. Memberships can be renewed on-site to ensure membership status is up-to-date. Non-members can also join that Thursday and become members in order to purchase books at the Friends only sale.

Books for sale include a large number of fiction and nonfiction books in all genres. Shopping early for best selection is recommended. The Friends will supply bags for shopping convenience.

Bags of books will be sold at $5 per bag.