Longwood Women’s Soccer’s upcoming games pushed back due to weather

Longwood women’s soccer’s next two Big South games have both been pushed back one day due to expected inclement weather.

The Lancers’ Big South home opener against Radford, originally scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 22, will now kick off Thursday at 7 p.m.

Longwood’s follow-up at Presbyterian, originally scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 25, will now take place Sunday at 1 p.m.

Both games will air on ESPN+.

Led by the reigning Big South Player of the Week and All-Big South senior Kylie Cahill, Longwood’s vaunted backfield has recorded shutouts in three of the past four matches, including a conference-opening 0-0 draw at Winthrop this past Saturday.