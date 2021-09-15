LU Men’s Basketball Season tip-off

As part of the build-up to the 2021-22 season, Longwood men’s basketball will hold a multiday season tip-off event on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 15-16, on Longwood’s campus.

The event is open to the public and begins Friday night with a gathering on Brock Commons from 5-7 p.m. featuring food and drink, a tour of the recently renovated Willett Hall and Longwood men’s basketball locker room and the opportunity to meet and mingle with the Lancers and Longwood coaching staff. The festivities continue Saturday morning with a Longwood men’s basketball alumni game and the team’s annual Blue-White Scrimmage in Willett Hall, which tips off at 11 a.m.

Registration for Friday night’s on-campus gathering is $25 per person, while attendance at Saturday’s alumni game and Blue-White Scrimmage are free of charge and open to the public. Children under 10 years of age may attend all events free of charge. The events are open to all Longwood fans, students, faculty and staff, alumni and community supporters.

To register, visit https://www.longwoodnetwork.com/2021Tip-off or contact Donovan Williams at (434) 395-2654 or williamsda4@longwood.edu.

The 2021-22 edition of Longwood men’s basketball features a veteran core highlighted by returning starters Jesper Granlund, DeShaun Wade and Zac Watson, and Big South All-Freshman Team point guard Justin Hill. This year’s team, the fourth under head coach Griff Aldrich, is coming off another milestone-filled 2020-21 season that included a trip to the College Basketball Invitational and a program-record 10 Big South wins.

While reserved seating season tickets for the 2021-22 Lancers are sold out, general admission season tickets remain available at www.LongwoodTickets.com.