Melissa Seamster French
Melissa Seamster French, 48, of Farmville, passed away on Wednesday, August 18, 2021. She is preceded in death by her parents, Mary Alice Seamster and Jerry Allen Seamster; and her son, Michael Anthony Walker. She is survived by her son, Kamen Hunter Beckstrand of Utah; her two daughters, Brittan Taylor Beckstrand and McKenna Nicole Beckstrand, both of California; her two brothers, Artie Winn Seamster (Bonnie) of Crewe and Allen Wayne Seamster of Ogden, Utah. A Memorial Service was held at noon, on Saturday, Sept. 4, at the Sandy River Branch Church of Latter-day Saints, 400 6th Street, Burkeville, VA 23922. Arrangements were by the Joseph McMillian Funeral Home of Blackstone, VA.