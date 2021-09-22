Mildred “Millie” Nelson Harvey, 89, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Sept. 21. Millie was born on May 19, 1932 in Prince Edward County to the late Flave and Clara Driskill and was the youngest of four children.

Mama was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Lucille Bowman; her brother, Ed Driskil; husband, William Gregory Nelson and after Gregory’s death, William Harvey, and her son, Gregory Steven Nelson.

Mama is survived by her sister, Marie Elliott; by her children, Judy Nelson Hanlon (Bill) and William Wayne Nelson (Becky) and numerous nieces and nephews. Mama was blessed to have seven grandchildren, Greg Nelson (Amy), Wayne Nelson (Michelle), Rebecca McGurk (Ryan), Gaylon “Andy” Ryan (Gaby), Steven Nelson (Bridget), Jeremy Nelson (Baeley), Scotty Nelson (Ashlei) and 14 great grandchildren.

Mama enjoyed baking, singing, playing the piano, listening to music, playing bingo and spending time with family. In her later years, Mama resided at The Woodland Inc. in Farmville. The family wants to express gratitude to The Woodland caregivers and to all family and friends who made her feel loved and welcomed.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Sept. 24, from 6 – 8 p.m., at Puckett Funeral Home in Farmville. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Sept. 25, at 11 a.m., at Puckett Funeral Home in Farmville. Interment at Beulah United Methodist Church in Abilene will follow the funeral service. Facial masks and social distancing are requested.

Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www.puckettfh.com.