Neighborhood update

The Cumberland County Landfill Alert Committee, a nonprofit organization, will be hosting its regular monthly meeting Sunday, Oct. 10, at 3 p.m. at the Cumberland County Community Center located at 45 and Davenport Road.

Jane Grey of Rice visited the home of Gladys Lesueur of Dillwyn this past week, and they enjoyed lunch together and a good time of fellowship.

The Buckingham County Christian Fellowship Association, a nonprofit organization, will be hosting their regular monthly meeting Saturday, Oct. 2, at 1 p.m. at Welcome Wesleyan Church located on U. S. Route 15 North of Dillwyn at 26599 North James Madison Hwy. of New Canton.

All members are welcome to attend and bring a covered dish for lunch. This will be followed by the October program featuring gospel music at its best by Nancy Fairchild.

For further information or to learn more about the group, contact President Barry Miles at home at (804) 492-5806 or cell at (434) 315-4181.

Happy birthday wishes go out this week to the following people: Ciera Ownby Warner of Dillwyn on Saturday, Sept. 25, and Eloise Senger of Crewe on Tuesday, Sept. 28.

A hint for you: To strengthen weak colors in fabrics, mix a solution of one gallon of water, . cup of mild vinegar (good to restore pink) or two cups of salt.

Our prayers and best wishes for a continued speedy recovery are sent out this week to all those sick and shut-in everywhere.

ANNIE MAY MILES is the columnist for Trent’s Mill. She can be reached at fatcat091@verizon.net.