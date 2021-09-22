Paulus Ashby Fulcher Sr., 95, passed away on Monday, Sept. 20, at his home at Countryside Village in Stokesdale, North Carolina.

A native of Farmville, Mr. Fulcher was born on June 23, 1926, the son of the late Julian Thomas Fulcher and Blanche Jenkins Fulcher. Following high school graduation, he joined the U.S. Marine Corps and served faithfully and honorably. He then went on to graduate from Hampden-Sydney College and served as Manager of Human Resources at Burlington Industries for 34 years.

He was a member of the Episcopal Church of the Messiah in Mayodan. He enjoyed golfing and special times spent with his family.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by 2 brothers, Thomas Julian Fulcher II and Robert Saunders Fulcher.

Surviving are his wife of 76 years, Emma Allen Fulcher of the home; children, Paul A. Fulcher Jr. and his wife, Jan Joyce Fulcher, of Calabash, North Carolina and daughter, Paula Fulcher Kemp and her husband, William Kemp, of Austin, Texas; 4 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to the Episcopal Church of the Messiah, 114 S. 2nd Avenue, Mayodan, NC 27027.

Forbis & Dick – Stokesdale is serving the Fulcher family