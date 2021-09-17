Riverstone Solar launches community grant

Riverstone Solar is accepting applications for its new community grant program. Riverstone Solar has committed to donating up to $20,000 to local charitable causes within the next six months. Funds will help support change makers in the Buckingham County community focused on promoting education, conservation efforts and environmental sustainability and public land access and improvements that benefit Buckingham County and the surrounding area.

Applications will be considered on a rolling basis through the end of the 2021 calendar year. Jimmy Merrick, development manager with Apex Clean Energy, said, “We are proud to offer this program and grow our impact within Buckingham County and the surrounding region. We feel strongly about doing our part to contribute to the community, especially in this difficult time.”

Organizations interested in applying for grant funds can do so at https://www.riverstonesolar.com/ grant.

Riverstone Solar is a proposed solar facility in Buckingham County.