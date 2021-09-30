Road work planned

Highway work requiring road/lane/structure closures planned; however, work may be delayed/canceled due to weather or other issues. Items in italics contain new/updated information. For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org.

District-wide activities:

Crews will perform various activities throughout the district to include, but are not limited to bridge/guardrail maintenance, pavement marking, brush/tree/limb cutting, pothole/surface/shoulder work, surface treatment operations, work orders, mowing, boom axing, drainage repairs/work and roadside cleanup.

Work at specific locations:

Buckingham County:

• Route 725 (609-608) – 10/12-12/3, closed for culvert replacement. Detour via 609, 636, and 608 to 725.

Charlotte County:

• Route 616, Phenix AHQ –Rural Rustic project; installing entrance/mainline pipe.

Cumberland County:

• Route 621 over Appomattox River – Bridge replacement. Fixed completion – November 2022.

Prince Edward County:

• Route 15/692 roundabout – Construction. Fixed comp. Nov. 11, 2022.

• Route 133 – Contractors will repave. Delays possible.

• Route 604 (706-712) – Long line painting.

• Route 628, 740 & 751 –Rural Rustic projects.

