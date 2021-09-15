Roy Bradley Miller, 65 of Dillwyn, died Monday, Sept. 13, at his residence. He was the husband of the late Diane Reed Miller.

Born on July 16, 1956, in Prince Georges County, Maryland, he was a son of the late Robert Everett Miller.

Roy was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church, Dillwyn, where he was the past charge treasurer. During the 1980’s, he was a photographer for the Washington Redskins and worked with his father as a film developer for National Cine Lab. Roy formerly worked for Jamerson Brothers Trucking Co. and was currently employed with PCI. He was a member of the Central VA Mustang Club, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters and was extremely proud to be part of the Million Mile Club for safety. Roy loved his family, dogs, The Woods, Ritz chips and making lists and schedules. A mechanic at heart he always enjoyed tinkering on stuff. Behind his stubborn shield, he was the kindest, most generous and thoughtful person there was.

He is survived by his daughters, Cassie Reed-Trent and husband, Randy, of Spout Spring and Jessica Reed Allen and husband, Raymond, of Dillwyn; his late father’s wife, whom he loved as a mother, Norma Stephens of Florida; his aunt, Peggy Noble of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; an uncle, James “Butch” Noble of California and cousins, Bryan Lenertz, Greg Lenertz, Becca Honeycutt, Lynne Hoag, Laura Welch, Andrew Noble and Elizabeth Noble and their families.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Fred H. and Roberta Miller and James and Barbara Noble all of Maryland.

A celebration of life welcoming all friends and family will be held at 3 p.m., on Saturday, Oct. 2, at his residence.

Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com.