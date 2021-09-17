SNHU announces Summer 2021 President’s List

Kassi Gray of Arvonia has been named to the Southern New Hampshire University Summer 2021 President’s List.

Full-time students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above are named to the President’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits in either EW1 & EW2, EW3 & EW4, or EW5 & EW6.

Southern New Hampshire University is a private, nonprofit institution with an 89-year history of educating traditional-aged students and working adults. Learn more at www.snhu.edu.