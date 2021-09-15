Thornhill appointed to Board of Directors

The Southside Virginia Community College Foundation recently announced the appointment of Dr. Ronald K. Thornhill to the Foundation Board of Directors.

Thornhill has been involved with Brunswick High School for a number of years. He served as dean of students from 2009 until 2019 and in September 2019 was named principal. Previously, Thornhill was a hearings officer with the Virginia Employment Commission.

He received his bachelor’s degree from Virginia Commonwealth University, his master’s degree from Old Dominion University, a master of divinity degree from Virginia Union University and a doctoral degree from Nova Southeastern University.

Thornhill has been actively involved in the community and with many organizations including the Southside Community Services Board, the VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital Board of Directors, the Southside Virginia Community College Local Board and Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. In 2015, he was named the Omega Man of the Year Award by Omicron Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity.

Thornhill brings an understanding of the geographic area served by Southside Virginia Community College and the area school systems.

Established in 1980 as a not-for-profit organization, the SVCC Foundation fosters and promotes the growth of SVCC by providing financial assistance to strengthen the development and enlargement of the college and its programs. In addition, the Foundation provides scholarships for students in the college.