September 17, 2021

Vaccination clinic set

By Staff Report

Published 6:00 am Friday, September 17, 2021

The Virginia Department of Health’s Piedmont Health District is hosting a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Farmville on Friday, Sept. 24, from noon – 4 p.m.

This one-time clinic will be located at the Prince Edward Farmville Youth Association Gymnasium at 2750 Layne St. The clinic will offer all the COVID-19 vaccines at no cost to the public. The Moderna vaccine and the single-dose Johnson & Johnson are available for anyone 18 and older. The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is available for anyone 12 and older. A parent or guardian must accompany anyone under 18.

Register in advance at vase.vdh.virginia. gov/. Walk-ups are also welcome.

New CDC guidelines recommend continuing to wear a mask correctly, stay at least 6 feet from others outside of your household, avoid crowds and poorly ventilated spaces, and wash your hands often.

To find a vaccination site near you, please visit vaccinate.virginia. gov or www.vaccines. gov/. Learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine, its safety and answers to frequently asked questions at VDH’s website and CDC’s website.

