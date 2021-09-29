VAU Memorial Flag to be displayed at courthouse

The Global War on Terror (GWOT) Fallen Heroes Memorial will soon be on display at the Prince Edward County courthouse Oct. 6-8.

A product of Veterans and Athletes United (VAU), an all-volunteer veterans 501c3 nonprofit organization which provides programs and support to veterans with disabilities, the memorial takes the form of the American flag when draped over a fallen service member’s casket and is made up of more than 7,000 dog tags which display the names of those who have fallen in the War on Terror. Part of the VAU’s mission is to honor all of those who have fallen for this cause.

The flag, standing 6 feet tall and 28 feet wide, has 50 gold stars honoring gold star families nationwide. It has traveled to over 50 locations across the U.S. since 2018, and all proceeds from its travel support gold star family organizations and the GWOT Memorial Foundation’s mission to build a national memorial in Washington D.C.

The American Legion Post 32 of Farmville will be hosting the memorial’s temporary display in town. The flag will be on display at the Prince Edward County courthouse beginning Oct. 6 with an opening ceremony scheduled for 1 p.m.

“We hope to bring awareness of the heavy price paid for this flag and to keep our country free,” James Howard, founder and president of VAU, said. “Behind each one of the 7,040 dog tags is a personal story of true heroism and selfless sacrifice. We hope our memorial provides an opportunity for visitors to honor, reflect and heal. To remember all those who gave their lives defending this great country in the War on Terror. So many that have given their tomorrows for our today.”

According to a release from VAU, the memorial will remain in Farmville until the morning of Oct. 8 when it will then travel to the Appomattox Railroad Festival.