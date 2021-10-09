9/11 tribute concert set

The Longwood Wind Symphony is offering a free concert Tuesday, October 26, at 7:30 p.m. on campus at Jarman Hall.

The occasion, Earl Shaffer, Director of Bands at Longwood, said, was prompted by a combination of the upcoming Veterans Day in November and the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

“It is one that we are more than glad to do,” Shaffer said. “My late father was in the World War II Navy Pacific theater, and he instilled in me from an early age the appreciation for those that serve. It is indeed a pleasure and an honor to salute these brave members of the military.”

He continued, “As for 9/11, I remember it like it was yesterday. Many of our band members were not even born then, and so it may not have the same meaning to them as it does to people of my age — and that is understandable. As we get closer to the show, our band members will hear more about that day and the impact that it had on all of us. ”

At the Longwood Wind Symphony’s concert, Shaffer said, “We will perform band music that will showcase a variety of musical stylings that I know the audience will find enjoyable.”

Instruments played by the Wind Symphony are woodwind, brass and percussion instruments.

“We have a really diverse and varied program of music that will be presented in this show,” Shaffer continued. “We will open with a piece that paints a picture of the Allegheny Mountains; we will perform a piece that in a gorgeous manner takes you through the countryside of Scotland; we have a piece that will take you on a frantic taxi ride into Manhattan.”

Naturally, they have a big finish planned. “Of course, we have our patriotic finale, consisting of a stirring version of ‘America the Beautiful’ with narration by Dr. Chris Swanson from the LU Music Department.” They will perform service songs from each branch of the U.S. military, “and then of course, our national march, John Philip Sousa’s ‘The Stars and Stripes Forever.’”

Another high point will be the Artie Shaw Clarinet Concerto, a 1940s big-band piece performed by Dr. Roland Karnatz, an LU music professor who specializes in the instrument. Karnatz will be assisted by Dr. Lisa Kinzer on piano and Chris Thomas on drums.

Additional information can be obtained through email to shafferee@longwood.edu or 434-395-2504.