Ann D. White, 79 of Farmville, went to be with Jesus Christ on Tuesday, Oct. 12, in her residence with her husband of 59 years by her side. Ann was preceded in death by her son, Charles L. White, who passed away in July of 2013.

Ann was born on March 29, 1942 in Newport News and was the daughter of Horace and Nellie Dilday of Ahoskie, North Carolina.

Ann has two surviving daughters, Sherri Green and her husband, Robert Green; two sons, Logan R. Green and his wife, Mary and their three daughters. Also surviving are son, Travis J. Green and daughter, Heather Gerdts and husband, Aaron. Her other surviving daughter is Mitzi A. Gray and her husband, Robert, and her son, Maxwell.

Ann graduated from Ahoski High School as an honor student in her class of 1960. She furthered her education at Chowan College and graduated as an honor student. After college, she was employed by N.C. State Highway Commission. At the pinnacle of her career she was employee by Central Pacific Railroads as Executive secretary to the president in Richmond.

A celebration of life for Ann will be held on October 24, at 3 p.m, at Jones Chapel Baptist Church in Cumberland. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Samaritan Purse, Turning Point Ministries or Jones Chapel Baptist Church.

Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www.puckettfh.com.