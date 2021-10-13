Astronomy night at Twin Lakes

On Saturday, Oct. 30, from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m., the Crewe Astronomy Club brings its knowledge and tools to Twin Lakes State Park, allowing guests a chance to explore other worlds of the night sky. This program is open to the public and will allow participants a viewing of the cosmos with minimal urban light pollution. Oct. 30 is the anniversary of the famous 1938 War of the Worlds radio broadcast, and we will be learning about that historical event while viewing the cosmos. The Club will have a few telescopes, but bring your own if you have one — especially if you need advice or practice using it. No pre-registration is required for this free event. The program meets at the Cedar Crest Conference Center.

