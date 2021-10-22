On Saturday, Oct. 23, at 1 p.m., Sailor’s Creek Battlefield Historical State Park invites you to attend a program presentation about bears, bobcats and coyotes led by local Department of Wildlife Resources Biologist Ali Davis. Learn about the very real presence of these elusive creatures and their habitat, hunting behavior, urban legends, factual truths and best practices for handling unexpected encounters.

This family-friendly program is free to the public. Current COVID-19 protocols including social distancing shall be strictly observed. For more information, contact the Sailor’s Creek Battlefield Visitor Center at (804) 561-7510, or email sailorscreek@dcr.virginia.gov.

The purpose of Sailor’s Creek Battlefield Historical State Park is to preserve the cultural landscape as it was in 1865 and to provide the historic setting to tell the story of the last major battle of the Civil War in Virginia before the surrender of Robert E. Lee’s Army at Appomattox Court House and its impact on the citizens of Southside Virginia.

The award-winning Virginia State Parks are managed by the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation. For more information call the Virginia State Parks Reservation Center at 800-933-PARK or visit www.virginiastateparks.gov.