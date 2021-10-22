Betty Jean Irving Whitt went to be her heavenly Father on Oct. 18. Born Aug. 29, 1940, in Farmville, she was the daughter of Richard McIlwaine and Gay Collins Thackston.

Betty Jean graduated from Worsham School in 1958 and went on to attend Southside Virginia Community College. Her greatest joys were her five daughters and their families. She was a well-read, avid reader and very much enjoyed Jeopardy. Betty Jean also enjoyed helping people. If she knew of a need, she would find a way to help. She especially loved feeding those in her community. In addition, she was quite witty and very spontaneous. She touched many lives in meaningful ways.

Betty Jean is preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Annie Marie Doughty.

She is survived by her brother, Richard Thackston (Betty); daughters, Jennifer Wall, Vivian Irving, Stephanie Adams (Will), Charlie Irving and Emily Irving; as well as her beloved grandchildren, Matthew Adams, Sarah (Rusty) Montgomery, Hannah (John) Kearney, Peyton and Guy Wall and Benjamin Vass.

A memorial celebration of her life will be held at a later date at College Church, Hampden-Sydney.

Memorial contributions may be made to Piedmont Senior Resources.

Shorter Funeral Home is serving the family.