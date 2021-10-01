The Church and Community Events calendar is published each Friday. Items must be submitted by 10 a.m. Monday for that Friday’s calendar. Events should be emailed to CommunityCalendar@FarmvilleHerald.com.

SEPTEMBER 30

CAREGIVER RETREAT — The Alzheimer’s Association Caregiver retreat has been canceled due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

OCTOBER 1

WALK FOR EDUCATION — The Cumberland County Public School Foundation is sponsoring its annual Walk for Education to be held Oct. 1 beginning at 10 a.m. on the high school field. This year will also be the 25th anniversary of the opening of Cumberland Elementary School. Students from all three schools will be participating throughout the day, and parents and friends are invited to come out to take part in the event. Donations toward the walk help fund grants for teachers and scholarships for students.

FISH FRY AND VOTER REGISTRATION DRIVE — Buckingham NAACP Fish Fry- Forward 2020 Voter Registration Drive will be held Friday, Oct. 1, from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. at Advance Auto, 16295 N. James Madison Hwy., Dillwyn. Come out and support this event.

OCTOBER 2

HIGH BRIDGE HALF-MARATHON — Half-marathon and 5K to be held Saturday, Oct. 2. Half-marathon begins at 7:30 a.m. and the 5K begins at 8 a.m. Meet at the Main Street Plaza in downtown Farmville. Register online at vasp.fun/highbridge-half-2021.

FALL FARM FEST — Historic Buckingham will host Fall Farm Fest on Saturday, Oct. 2, from 10 a.m. -2 p.m. at the Historic Village on Lee Wayside Road. Enjoy food, kids’ activities, animals, tractors, vendors, exhibits and music by the “Farm Use Band.” New to the Farm Festival this year will be the making of sorghum molasses. Come and watch this interesting process. There is no admission fee, but donations are always welcome.

OCTOBER 3

RIDGEWAY DAYS — Sponsored by Mt. Nebo Baptist Church in Dillwyn, Sunday, Oct. 3, at the 11:30 a.m. service. Invite family and friends to come out and support Ridgeway Baptist church. For questions, contact the church clerk Ms. Hancock at (434) 837-3832.

CHURCH SERVICE — High Bridge Baptist Church, Rice, will hold services Sunday, Oct. 3, at 10 a.m. Guest preacher is the Reverend Sonji Coleman Jackson.

HOMECOMING SERVICE — Homecoming at Jones Chapel Baptist Church, 947 Trents Mill Road, Cumberland, will be held Sunday, Oct. 3, at 10 a.m. for special music from Mercy’s Well and 11 a.m. for worship service. Guest speaker will be Rev. Jim Lamb and lunch will be served afterward in the fellowship hall.

SERVICES DISCONTINUED — Due to the increase in COVID-19 cases, New Bethel Baptist Church Meherrin will not be having services at the church on Oct. 3 but will continue with telephone conference services until further notice. The call in number is (978) 990-5000. When prompted, enter 228025#. Services starts at noon.

OCTOBER 5

BEEKEEPERS MEETING — The Heart of Virginia Beekeepers will meet at 7 p.m. at the Prince Edward County Extension Office near Lowe’s in Farmville (100 Dominion Drive, Farmville). Topic is a continuation of the discussion of fall management of beehives. Anyone who has bees or is interested in bees is welcome. For more information, call Mary Jane Morgan at (434) 315-1433 or visit Facebook or website: heartofvirginiabeekeepers.org

OCTOBER 6

VAU MEMORIAL FLAG — American Legion Post 32 in Farmville will be hosting/displaying the VAU Memorial Flag Oct. 6 – Oct. 8. The flag, 28 feet wide and 6 feet tall, is formed by approximately 7,000 dog tags of those who have fallen in the War on Terror. The display will be located in front of the Prince Edward County Courthouse on Main Street.

MEETING — The Alzheimer’s Association Caregiver Support Group for families and care partners of individuals with dementia will meet on Wednesday, Oct. 6, from 2 – 3 p.m. Meetings are held the first Wednesday of each month at St. John’s Lutheran Church 1301 Milnwood St. in Farmville. Contact Marion Kyner for more information (434) 547-7850.

HEART OF VIRGINIA COLLEGE NIGHT — Hosted by Hampden-Sydney Oct. 6, from 6-7:30 p.m. This event is sponsored by the Virginia Association of Collegiate Registrars and Admission Officers and is free and open to the public. Students and families are invited to the event at Kirby Field House to meet representatives from over 30 colleges and universities ranging in location, admission requirements and areas of study.

OCTOBER 7

BLOOD DRIVE — St. John’s Lutheran Church will host a Red Cross Blood Drive on Thursday, Oct. 7, from 1 – 6 p.m., at St. John’s Lutheran Church at 1301 Milnwood Road, Farmville. Only prescheduled appointments will be honored. No Walk-ins at this time.

OCTOBER 8 – 26

ROADWAY CLEANUP EVENT — The Buckingham Anti-Litter Task Force is hosting its second Roadway Cleanup Event Oct. 8 – Oct. 26. Families, businesses, student organizations, nonprofits, religious groups and other agencies are encouraged to pick up litter and email in photos of their filled trash bags for a chance to win up to $300 in Walmart gift cards. To learn more about the event and how to be eligible for prizes, contact batf@buckinghamcounty.virginia.gov or go to https://www.buckinghamcountyva.org/services/recycling_solid_waste/i.

OCTOBER 9

INDIAN RELIC SHOW — Historic Buckingham is hosting its annual Indian Relic Show on Saturday, Oct. 9, at the Historic Village at Lee Wayside from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Dozens of collectors from around the state will exhibit their collections and sell, trade and answer questions. Enjoy displays, demonstrations, food, and for the kids, an arrowhead hunt around 1 p.m. No admission charge. Lunch will be available.

OCTOBER 14

BOOK SALE — The Friends of the Barbara Rose Johns Farmville/Prince Edward Community Library will hold a Fall Book Sale. The sale will be held outside at the Farmville Library on the patio. Friends only sale on Thursday, Oct. 14, from 4 – 6 p.m. Open to the public sale on Friday, Oct. 15, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. For more information, email libraryfriends1984@gmail.com

OCTOBER 16

VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL DAY — Cedar Baptist Church, 3932 Bell Road Dillwyn invites all middle school and high school students to a special Vacation Bible School Day on Saturday, Oct. 16, from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. You can preregister your child or children on the church website: www.cedarbaptistchurch.org.

OCTOBER 17

CHURCH SERVICE — High Bridge Baptist Church, Rice, will hold services Sunday, Oct. 17, at 10 a.m. Guest preacher is the Reverend Larry William. Masks required.

OCTOBER 23

FALL FESTIVAL — Antique tractor pull, yard sale and craft vendors, entertainment, children’s activities, food and much more. Saturday, Oct. 23, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. at 2455 Academy Road, Powhatan. This event is to benefit the Coalition of Powhatan Churches. Craft and Yard Sales spaces available, email copcfundraiser.com or call (410) 598-9212.

UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP — Farmville United Methodist Church (FUMC) is offering a Grief Support Group for those who have suffered recent losses or losses long ago. This is an ecumenical group welcoming anyone who has experienced a loss. The group meets on the first and third Wednesdays of the month at 2 p.m. at FUMC located at 212 High St. Participation in the discussion while attending the sessions is optional. You can join the group at any time. Call Rebecca Maxwell (434) 414-4562 or Tracey Oddo (434) 392-4686 for more information.

SERVICES DISCONTINUED — Due to the increase in COVID-19 cases in the health district, Sharon Baptist Church in Cumberland is discontinuing inside services beginning Sunday, Sept. 5, until further notice. The services will be available on YouTube (no parking lot services).

JERICHO BAPTIST CHURCH SERVICES CANCELED — Jericho Baptist Church will hold a parking lot service Sunday, Sept. 26, at 11 a.m at 615 Franklin St., Farmville. The church will continue services on Facebook Live each Sunday at 11 a.m. and the second and fourth Sundays at 11 a.m. on WFLO 870 AM. Rev. Dr. James H. Taylor is the pastor.

FARMVILLE PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH — Farmville Presbyterian Church at 200 West Third St. will have in-service worship every Sunday at 11 a.m. Due to the increase in COVID-19 cases again, the church is now requiring masks again during worship. Join us and Rev. Pete Smith Sunday mornings in person or enjoy the audio of our services on the church website. Video is available through the church’s Facebook page and YouTube channel (search for Farmville Presbyterian Church). For further questions, contact the church office at (434) 392-4243 and find the church on Facebook or YouTube.

FOOD DISTRIBUTION — Delma’s Pantry in Cumberland County will have curbside food distribution at Cumberland Middle School the second, third and fourth Fridays of the month at 9:30 a.m. each Friday. Senior boxes will be given out at the distributions.

AMATEUR RADIO MEETING — The Charlotte County Amateur Radio Club meets the first Sunday of the month at the Drakes Branch Municipal Building located at 4800 Drakes Main St. at 3 p.m. Any questions, contact Dan at (434) 210-8383.

VETERANS SERVICES — The American Legion Accredited Veterans Service Officers is available to see veterans and their family members at the Farmville VFW on the second and fourth Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Veteran Service Officers may be reached at (434) 414-6504.

OLD GREEN BAPTIST — Old Green Baptist Church will have outdoor and indoor worship services the second and fourth Sundays of the month at 11 a.m. until further notice. The Rev. Samuel F. Trent is the pastor.