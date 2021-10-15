expand
October 14, 2021

The driver of this vehicle became trapped after a crash Wednesday morning. (Photo by Cumberland Volunteer Fire Department)

Driver rescued after crash

By Alexa Massey

Published 8:04 pm Thursday, October 14, 2021

Crews responded Wednesday morning, Oct. 13, to a report of an overturned vehicle in Cartersville.

According to Cumberland Volunteer Fire Department officials, the Cumberland and Cartersville volunteer fire departments were dispatched at 9:53 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13, for a vehicle accident with entrapment near the intersection of Ampthill Road and Holly Hill Lane in Cartersville.

Crews arrived to find a pickup truck turned over onto its side with the driver trapped.

Firefighters were able to stabilize the vehicle and cut its windshield in order to gain access to the driver who was removed and transported by Cumberland EMS to a nearby hospital. Engine 24, Rescue 21, Cartersville Volunteer Fire Department Rescue Engine 3 and Cumberland County Fire and EMS Medic 131 and Medic 111 responded to the incident. No further information was available as of press time.

