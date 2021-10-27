Dukes defeat Raiders

The Cumberland County High School Junior Varsity football team had its long-awaited debut game at home against the Amelia County Raiders on Thursday, Oct. 14. These young men fought hard and in double overtime came away victorious 22-20. Antoine Johnson had 18 carries for 136 yards, one rushing TD, two 2-point conversions (including the game-winner) and one fumble recovery on defense. Auston Wise had four carries for 63 yards, one TD and two interceptions on defense. JaQuan Rose had six carries for 57 yards. Jahiem Maye had four carries for 17 yards and one TD. Jamie Dean had a forced fumble. The defense held the Raiders to negative rushing yards and dominated the field. The defense was led by sophomore Antoine Johnson and standout linemen Cole Bryant (8th), Jamie Dean (9th), Shane Kittles (8th) Jahiem Maye (10th), Benjamin Gormas (8th) and Ethan Thompson (9th). Other notable offensive linemen were William Fleenor (8th), Kendel Smith (10th) and Terrence Thomas (9th). The JV Dukes showed grit and determination on the field in their defeat of the Amelia County Raiders.