FFA team participates in C.O.L.T conference

On Sept. 22, the Buckingham Senior FFA Officer Team went to Dinwiddie High School to participate in the Southeast Area C.O.L.T. Conference. Team Members included Tanner Wise, president; Emma Staton, reporter; Tyler Padgett, vice president; Jordan Dorrier, secretary; Courtney Agee, treasurer; and Trenton Snoddy, sentinel. C.O.L.T. is a leadership workshop to influence FFA officers to show leadership skills in their communities, school systems and in career development events. During the conference, the members got to meet the Virginia FFA state officers and surrounding FFA chapter officers to discuss future FFA events. Above are, from left, Snoddy, Wise, Agee, Staton, Dorrier and Padgett.