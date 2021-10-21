Free drive-thru COVID-19 testing

Effective Oct. 25, the Piedmont Health District will move its free Monday drive-thru COVID-19 screening and testing services to the Buckingham County Library and Community Center located at 16268 N. James Madison Hwy. Testing will be available every Monday from Oct. 25 to Nov. 15 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This event is a drive-thru event. Those seeking tests from a vehicle should sit near a window. Walk-ups are accepted. Tests are available on a first-come, first-served basis and at no cost to the patient. No insurance needed. No appointment or advanced registration needed.

The testing event will use the three-day PCR test. A rapid test option is not available. Testing is available to all ages. However, a parent or guardian should accompany anyone under 18 years old.

To protect yourself and healthcare workers, wear a cloth face covering or mask. Keep at least six feet of distance between yourself and other people at all times. Be sure to tell the testing providers if you have any symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, deep cough or shortness of breath, or believe that you may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19.

VDH recommends that the following people be tested for COVID-19:

Those with symptoms or signs of COVID-19, regardless of vaccination status.

Those who have had close contact with someone known or suspected to have COVID-19.

Fully vaccinated people should be tested three to five days following a known exposure to someone with suspected or confirmed COVID-19, even if you don’t have symptoms.

People who are not fully vaccinated should be tested immediately after an exposure, and again five to seven days following exposure if the first test is negative.

Those who participate in activities that are higher risk for COVID-19 exposure (e.g. travel, attending large events where social distancing is not possible, or being in crowded indoor settings).

Those who have been referred for COVID-19 testing by their healthcare provider or the health department.

Those who plan to travel or who have recently returned from travel with some exceptions for fully vaccinated people.

Those who are not fully vaccinated and who plan to visit people at high risk of developing severe COVID-19.

For more information about this event, call (434) 392-3984.