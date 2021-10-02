Grand opening set for Oct. 9

The Farmville Family Pharmacy is holding its grand opening, complete with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, Saturday, October 9, at 10 a.m., according to owner Kim Wright.

The ceremony is being organized by the Chamber of Commerce and will be attended by Mayor David Whitus, Vice-Mayor A.D. “Chuckie” Reid and Town Council Member Donald Hunter.

“We are really excited to be a part of the Farmville community,” Wright said. “Our mission for our grand opening event is to focus on our community partners and other local businesses. I’ve invited state elected officials as well as our mayor, town administrator and supervisors.”

“I will have celebration cupcakes for everyone who attends,” Wright said. “I wanted to do a whole carnival thing with a bounce house, etc., but with COVID cases on the rise, we decided not to do that.” There will also be specials and prizes, she said.

She is co-owner of the local Family Pharmacy chain with Scott Gregg; the others are the Cumberland Family Pharmacy and Amelia Family Pharmacy. The Farmville location will be managed by Sally Bass, of whom Wright said, “She grew up in the area and loves the fact that she is able to take care of folks in her community. I swear, I feel like she knows every person that walks through the door.”

They will have special Saturday events throughout the month of October:

Oct. 16 — The Piedmont Senior Resources Area Agency on Aging’s (PSR) Medicare Open Enrollment (plan reviews); the Piedmont Health District Office promoting programs that are available to the community; and Longwood University nursing students offering free blood pressure checks;

Oct. 23 — PSR will be promoting their Homemaker/Companionship Program; the Piedmont Medical Reserve Corp will be promoting what they do for the community and recruiting volunteers;

Oct. 30— Trick or Treat at the pharmacy (the first 50 kids will get a free small pumpkin); the pharmacy will also be promoting their Free Kids Vitamins Program (free 30-day supply of vitamins every month for kids ages 2-12);

Oct. 9-30 — The pharmacy will be collecting canned goods for FACES Food Pantry (earn extra chances for prizes with a donation); there will be a “Student Spotlight” display from Prince Edward County Public Schools.

“We will have specials and promotions going every week and drawings for prizes and give-aways on the 30th,” Wright said. “We really have been trying to focus on local businesses and community partners, and I’m happy to say that we will be giving away gift cards and items from lots of local businesses in the Farmville area.”

The pharmacy offers many services, including immunizations, COVID vaccines, flu shots, delivery within an eight mile radius, MedSync and Rx packaging. They also sell CBD products and supplements, compression stockings and socks, home health and mobility aids and more.

“We’re not a compounding pharmacy as of right now, but you never know what the future holds,” Wright said.

They take most insurances and have an in-house Leader Discount Club that’s good for all members of a household, including pets. They try to be competitive with pricing, Wright said, “and if you don’t see it on the shelf, just ask because we can order most items and have it in by the next day.”

Wright got her start working for Gregg’s father at Powhatan Pharmacy, she said; he went on to Hampden-Sydney, and she attended Longwood before attending the VCU School of Pharmacy and said the pharmacy already feels like it has ties to the Farmville area.

“What I really want people to know is that we are a different kind of community pharmacy,” Wright said. “When you walk in the door, you are a part of our family, not just a number. We want our patrons to feel like they are well taken care of and that we provide them with solutions.”

The Farmville Family Pharmacy is located at 1538 S. Main St. in Farmville in the Food Lion shopping center. Hours of operation are Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Farmville Family Pharmacy takes most insurances. For more information, call (434) 304-0113.