Griffith named to dean’s list

Sarah Griffith was named to Biola University’s Dean’s List for academic excellence.

Griffith, from Wingina, a philosophy major, was one of approximately 1,700 students who were named to the dean’s list in spring 2021. Biola students are placed on the dean’s list to honor those with a GPA of 3.6 or higher while enrolled in 12 or more credits and whose cumulative GPA is at least 3.2.

Biola University is a nationally ranked Christian university in the heart of Southern California. It was recently recognized as one of America’s best colleges, earning a spot in the top tier of the “best national universities” category of U.S. News and World Report’s Best Colleges 2021 rankings.