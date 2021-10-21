expand
Ad Spot

October 21, 2021

Griffith named to dean’s list

By Staff Report

Published 8:15 am Thursday, October 21, 2021

Sarah Griffith was named to Biola University’s Dean’s List for academic excellence.

Griffith, from Wingina, a philosophy major, was one of approximately 1,700 students who were named to the dean’s list in spring 2021. Biola students are placed on the dean’s list to honor those with a GPA of 3.6 or higher while enrolled in 12 or more credits and whose cumulative GPA is at least 3.2.

Biola University is a nationally ranked Christian university in the heart of Southern California. It was recently recognized as one of America’s best colleges, earning a spot in the top tier of the “best national universities” category of U.S. News and World Report’s Best Colleges 2021 rankings.

More News

Locals grieve after deadly buggy crash

Pain at the pumps

Dukes march to victory

PECPS and Virtual Virginia make a live connection