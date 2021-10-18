JRSYFL Prince Edward Youth Football Homecoming

The Prince Edward Youth Football and Cheerleading teams of the James River/Southside Youth Football League (JRSYFL) had its homecoming game versus the Cumberland Dukes at the Prince Edward County High School Football Field on Oct. 2. Beginning at 10 a.m., the flag football team, ages 5-7, started the day with a win with the score of 42-0. The Minors team, ages 8-9, followed with a 13-0 win and the day concluded with the junior varsity team, ages 10-11, with a 23-0 win.

At the conclusion of the football games, a homecoming dance was provided for the teams at the Farmville Sports Arena. The youth were provided food, music and activities for their efforts thus far in their season. The Homecoming dance was planned and organized by the coaches and volunteers of the football team. The music for the event was provided by Nathan Carrington (DJ NC).

We would like to thank the participants, parents, and supporters of the youth football team as the continue their season. The Town of Farmville Recreation Department sponsors youth football and cheerleading for residents of Farmville and Prince Edward County. For information about the youth football or additional programs contact Thomas Woodson, recreation director, at (434) 808-2538 or at twoodson@farmvilleva.com.