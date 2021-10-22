Letter — Marijuana article was informative

To the Editor:

I am writing in response to your article titled “Marijuana youth use is up”. There were several quotes used from both sides that I appreciated, one of which was “…increased social acceptance and decreased criminal-justice treatment admissions.” I would suggest that many of these people that feel more comfortable using recreational marijuana have had heightened awareness of what those around them think, and this would play into that social acceptance that seems strangely prevalent now. People that smoke marijuana no longer have to look at themselves through the lens of what could happen to them because of the previous laws in place. I also appreciated the many statistics that were in this article, especially the ages of people typically. There definitely has to be a reason that the youth are more likely to purchase and use this drug. One theory could be that they don’t have many other choices when it comes to substances. There are plenty of substances out there, but this one seems the mildest and least addictive. This sort of constrains the choices of a person that wants to feel that sensation, in a recreational sense. All in all, this was a very informative piece and I will be looking forward to more articles similar to this.

Thank you,

Callyn Vogel

Harrisonburg