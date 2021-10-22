Letter — Solar farm could be destructive

To the Editor:

Thanks to Alexa Massey for covering the Buckingham 2,000-acre proposed solar development, Riverstone Solar. The Planning Commission mainly ignored our input and then the Board of Supervisors “heard” over 30 minutes of citizens’ concerns and requests to slow down and get independent research. Joe Chambers, Dist. 6 BOS, hurriedly sought to approve the project request for an SUP and Jordan Miles, Dist. 4 BOS, seconded the motion for a public hearing at the November meeting on the 8th. If you’d like to hear clear, reasonable reasons to slow this potentially destructive project down, please listen to the Buckingham County BOS YouTube video of the meeting held on October 12.

Kenda Hanuman

Buckingham