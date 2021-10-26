expand
October 26, 2021

Lewis competes at state tournament

By Staff Report

Published 6:00 am Tuesday, October 26, 2021

Emma Lewis, a Junior at Prince Edward County High School, competed in the Boys Golf State Championship at Old Mill Golf Resort on October 12. Emma qualified by finishing 5th overall in the Region 2A Golf Tournament. She finished in the Top 25 out of 60 golfers with a score of 89 and was the only individual female that chose to compete in the Boys State Championship rather than to play in the Girls State Championship. Emma also earned All District and All Region honors this year in golf.

