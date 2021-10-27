Linda Walton Alley, 74, passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 22.

She is survived by her daughter, Katie Alley of High Point, North Carolina and her sister, Sheryl Walton of Aylett.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Bentley and Doris Walton of Richmond.

Linda was a 1969 graduate of the Richmond Memorial Hospital School of Nursing and enjoyed being a nurse, working for over 30 years at Southside Community Hospital and eventually retiring from ICA in Farmville. She loved cats, reading, Hallmark movies, musicals, taking care of her plants and being a mom.

A viewing will be held at Puckett Funeral Home in Farmville on Friday, Nov. 5 from 5 – 7 p.m., with services at Puckett on Saturday, Nov. 6 at 10 a.m., and entombment at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Richmond, on Saturday, Nov. 6 at 1 p.m.

The family kindly requests that those in attendance adhere to COVID protocols.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you please make a donation to the Southside Virginia SPCA in her memory.

