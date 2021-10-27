Man dead after motorcycle crash

Virginia State Police (VSP) is investigating a two-vehicle crash in Prince Edward County which claimed the life of a 20-year-old Farmville man.

The incident occurred Sunday, Oct. 17, at 6:49 p.m. on Route 460, less than a mile west of Aspen Hill Road.

According to VSP, a 2014 Harley-Davidson Dyna Super Glyde driven by Todd B. Schinabeck, 20, of Farmville, was traveling east on Route 460 when it struck the back right rear of a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado. The impact of the crash caused the motorcycle to run off the right side of the highway and strike the guardrail.

Schinabeck was thrown from the bike and died at the scene. He was wearing a helmet.

The driver of the Chevrolet, John U. Austin, 44, of Crewe, was not injured in the crash. He was wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.