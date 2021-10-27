Master storyteller comes to Sailor’s Creek

On Saturday, Nov. 6, at 1p.m., Sailor’s Creek Battlefield Historical State Park will to offer a very special program presentation featuring the extraordinary talents of Sheila Arnold, a nationally recognized speaker, master storyteller and riveting historic character interpreter. Audience members will be spellbound as Arnold transforms into “Ol’ Bess,” a 19th Century enslaved person providing unique insights and perspectives into what her life and culture was like against the backdrop of the American Civil War.

This family-friendly program is free to the public. Current COVID-19 protocols including social distancing shall be observed. For more information, contact the Sailor’s Creek Battlefield Visitor Center at (804) 561-7510 or email sailorscreek@dcr.virginia.gov.

The purpose of Sailor’s Creek Battlefield Historical State Park is to preserve the cultural landscape as it was in 1865 and to provide the historic setting to tell the story of the last major battle of the Civil War in Virginia before the surrender of Robert E. Lee’s Army at Appomattox Court House and its impact on the citizens of Southside Virginia.

For more information about Virginia State Parks’ activities and amenities call the Virginia State Parks Reservation Center at 800-933-PARK or visit www.virginiastateparks.gov.