Mildred Duncan Wright, 89 of Buckingham, passed peacefully on Oct. 19. She was the youngest of nine children born to George Wesley Duncan and Mildred Beasley Duncan. She worked many years as a bus driver and cafeteria worker for Buckingham County Public Schools. She was the widow of Berry Malcom Wright.

Mildred was preceded in death by her husband, Berry; son, Jerry M. Wright; great-grandson, Cody Woodson and son-in-law, Ed Blankenship.

She is survived by daughter, Linda Darnell Blankenship; son, Roger D. Wright (Nan); three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

The family wishes to thank Ann Hackett for the loving care given to our mother.

Interment service will be held on Friday, Oct. 22, at 11:30 a.m., in the Wright Family Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Antioch Baptist Church or the Cody Woodson Computer Science Scholarship.