Millard Albert Rice joined his Lord and Savior on Saturday, Oct. 16. Al was preceded in death by his parents, Harriet and Millard Rice of Phenix.

Al is survived by his wife, Jane, and their daughters, AnnMarie R. Jones (Travis) and Lelia R. Cristo (Tyler). Also grieving their Poppa are his grandchildren, Eloise, Haden, Lane, Lena and Mills. Al leaves his aunt, Jane R. Harris; his sisters, Deborah R. Barksdale, Ann Rice and Claire R. Hancock (Robert); several nieces and a nephew and extended family and many good friends to cherish his memory and to worry about the weather and cheer on the Hokies for him.

Al was a lifelong resident of the Bethel community in Charlotte County, graduating from Randolph-Henry High School. He earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Dairy Science from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University. He was raised on his family farm, Cedar Grove, which he worked for over 50 years; he also served Virginia’s farmers as a crop insurance adjuster for over 20 years.

He served on the Charlotte County Board of Supervisors, served as a charter member and as an officer of the Hill Cross Hunt Club and was a lifelong member and elder of Phenix Presbyterian Church.

In lieu of flowers, please consider supporting the church of your choice, your local FFA chapter, the R-HHS Class of ’68 Teachers Fund (c/o Robert Laine, Treas., R-HHS Scholarship Foundation, P. O. Box 162, Charlotte C. H., VA 23923) or your local library.

The family will receive friends at Puckett Funeral Home in Farmville on Tuesday, Oct. 19, from 4-7 p.m. and at other times at his home. A graveside service will be held at Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery, 131 Old Well Road, Phenix, on Wednesday, Oct. 20, at 1 p.m.

Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www.puckettfh.com.