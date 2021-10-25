Odilon “Lorne” Rodriguez, 66 of Cumberland, died Oct. 20. He was born Dec. 5, 1955 in Ramboa Jalisco, Mexico.

He was the beloved husband to Maria Garcia Galvan and father to Antonio, Carmon Prado (Daniel), Eric and Marc (Angela). Also, he was the beloved grandfather to Henry, Antonio Jr., and the late Josiah Scott Rodriguez.

Odilon worked at Greenfield Farm in Cumberland, where he cheerfully performed every farm task including carpentry and construction work. He was a wonderful part-time landscaper on weekends for local residents. Odilon always wore a smile and a big sombrero on the hottest days mowing along the miles of black board fences. He was loved by all who knew him.

Memorial service will be held at Thomas Chapel, Rt. 45, 1313 Cartersville Rd., Cartersville, on Oct. 30, at 11 a.m.