Raiders win Best of the Best

The JROTC Raider Teams male and coed divisions won the 4h Brigade Best of the Best Raider Qualifier held at East Surry High School in Pilot Mountain, North Carolina. Jon Gowans and Minnie Wallace led the teams. Both Divisions will now compete at the Brigade Championships in April 2022. The Raiders trophied 1st in Rope Bridge, Logistics Relay, Physical Team Test, Vehicle Pull and Litter Carry. The Raider defeated 14 teams to win the overall meet and will make their sixth appearance at Best of the Best Raider. Above, from left are Chastity Hernandez, Hayden Talbott, Citlali Vea-Lineas, Minnie Wallace, Parker Knight, Grayson Talbott, Cameron Dews, Aiden Schwerdtfeger, Dakari Baker, Brendan Beydler, Aiden Houchens, Matthew Peery, Alex Boyles, Jon Gowans, Joey Boyles, Jamal Palmer, Christian Parrillo and Ben Dorrier.