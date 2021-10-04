Sandra Lee Warren Green, 70 of Cumberland, passed away on Sept. 28.

She was born on Dec. 26, 1950 the daughter of William (Mickey) and Bernice Warren

She is survived by her husband, Dennis Green of Cumberland; daughter, Wendy K. (Brenda) Ownby of Cumberland; sons, Pete (Ratchel) Green of Victoria and Kevin Green (Connie) of Victoria; sister, Betty Jo Timberlake of Powhatan; uncle, Bernard (Madaline) Warren of Anchorage, Alaska; 8 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; niece, Tracy (William) Babcock and nephew, Brad Timberlake of Powhatan.

She was an active member of Guthrie Memorial Chapel.

She enjoyed spending time with her family, reading, Skudo books, board games, shopping and caring for others.

A private burial will be at a later date.

Shorter Funeral Home is serving the family.